CBSE declares revised 2026 Class 12 re-evaluation results above 99.7%
India
CBSE has just declared the revised results for almost all (over 99.7%) of the Class 12 re-evaluation requests for 2026.
The process kicked off on June 21 and results have been rolling out in phases.
If you're still waiting, hang tight: final updates for the remaining applications are coming soon.
IITs, Digital India Corporation oversaw re-evaluation
To make sure everything was accurate and transparent, CBSE teamed up with tech pros from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and Digital India Corporation to oversee the whole process.