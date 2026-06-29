CBSE declares revised 2026 Class 12 re-evaluation results above 99.7% India Jun 29, 2026

CBSE has just declared the revised results for almost all (over 99.7%) of the Class 12 re-evaluation requests for 2026.

The process kicked off on June 21 and results have been rolling out in phases.

If you're still waiting, hang tight: final updates for the remaining applications are coming soon.