CBSE defends on-screen marking as pass rate slips to 85.2%
India
CBSE is standing by its on-screen marking (OSM) system after many students saw lower-than-expected marks in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and math this year.
The board says OSM helps keep marking fair and transparent, even as the pass rate slipped to 85.2%, the lowest in seven years.
Request answer-sheet photocopies for CBSE re-evaluation
If you're not happy with your results, the re-evaluation process kicks off on May 18.
First, you'll need to request photocopies of your answer sheets before applying for any verification or rechecking, so keep an eye on deadlines and fees.
CBSE promises any mistakes found will be fixed, and more details will be shared soon on its website.