CBSE designates English foreign under Class 9 3-language policy
CBSE has rolled out a new three-language policy for Class nine, starting July 1, 2026.
Now, students must study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, with English classified as a foreign language.
This means you can't pick English alongside another foreign language like French, messing up subject combos many had already planned after their unit tests.
Parents and educationists seek phased rollout
Parents and educationists are worried about the quick rollout.
Principal Jyoti Arora pointed out there aren't enough language teachers, timetables need reshuffling, and some students have to learn unfamiliar languages with limited choices, sometimes forcing them into Hindi.
Many are asking for a slower, phased approach so kids aren't overloaded with changes on top of exams and syllabus updates.