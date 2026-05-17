CBSE designates English foreign under Class 9 3-language policy

Parents and educationists seek phased rollout

Parents and educationists are worried about the quick rollout.

Principal Jyoti Arora pointed out there aren't enough language teachers, timetables need reshuffling, and some students have to learn unfamiliar languages with limited choices, sometimes forcing them into Hindi.

Many are asking for a slower, phased approach so kids aren't overloaded with changes on top of exams and syllabus updates.