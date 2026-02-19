CBSE: Don't believe unverified info about Class 10, 12 exams

Exams are happening under tight security, says CBSE

CBSE wants students, parents, and schools to trust only info from their official website (cbse.gov.in).

Sharing or believing fake news could land you in serious trouble.

Class 10 exams wrap up March 11 and Class 12 finish April 10.

If you have questions or spot sketchy info, reach out to your regional office or CBSE HQ in Delhi instead of spreading it around.