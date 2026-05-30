CBSE dry run in Delhi flags 36 onscreen marking issues
India
CBSE's new onscreen marking system, tested in a January dry run for Delhi schools before its deployment for Class 12 exams, hit a rough patch.
A report flagged at least 36 serious issues (like risks of "blind or superficial checking," weak supervision, and no way for evaluators to discuss marks) just weeks before the big launch.
CBSE glitches partly addressed, oversight questioned
The dry run exposed tech glitches and process gaps: examiners couldn't send scripts back for corrections, student answers sometimes got hidden by marks, and the system lagged during step marking.
CBSE later said a save option had been added and net speed issues had been addressed using high-capacity servers after some result controversies; questions about proper oversight and fair assessment still remain.