CBSE faces criticism for collecting ₹23cr re-evaluation and photocopy fees
India
CBSE is facing criticism after it collected ₹23 crore from students in the 2024-25 academic session just for re-evaluation and photocopy requests.
Educationist Keshav Agarwal, who got these numbers through an RTI, pointed out that students paid ₹100 per question to get their papers rechecked.
Agarwal urges refunds if errors found
Agarwal questioned why families should pay so much, especially since marks often go up after rechecking, suggesting examiner mistakes.
He's urging CBSE to refund fees if errors are found.
For anyone interested, the board's schedule for Class 12 re-evaluation starts May 19 with scanned answer sheet requests, followed by verification and re-evaluation applications later in the month.