CBSE faces scrutiny after Class 12 students question on-screen marking India May 16, 2026

CBSE is in the spotlight after many Class 12 students said their board marks were lower than expected, even though they did well in exams like JEE Main and NEET.

The board explained that its new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system was meant to make grading more consistent and fair, but some students still feel let down by their results.