CBSE faces scrutiny after Class 12 students question on-screen marking
CBSE is in the spotlight after many Class 12 students said their board marks were lower than expected, even though they did well in exams like JEE Main and NEET.
The board explained that its new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system was meant to make grading more consistent and fair, but some students still feel let down by their results.
CBSE offers verification, students fear admissions
CBSE says it's "extremely sensitive" to student concerns and is open to mark verification, reevaluation, or letting students see their answer scripts.
Students like Subh Jajoria are worried these marks could affect college admissions.
Meanwhile, examiners have pointed out issues like unclear scanned answers and stricter marking rules.
If you need support or want to talk things through, CBSE has set up a helpline (1800-11-8004) and email (resultcbse2026@gmail.com) for any questions or worries.