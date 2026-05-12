CBSE has not announced 2026 Class 12 result date
India
CBSE hasn't announced the 2026 Class 12 result date yet, leaving students anxious.
Results were first expected by April 30, then promised for the third week of May, but the exact date and time are still unannounced.
Students urge CBSE for result date
Many students say CBSE's vague "coming soon" updates are just making things more stressful, especially since Class 10 results came out on April 15 right after DigiLocker hints.
With college admissions and entrance exams coming up, students are urging CBSE to give a clear date so everyone can plan (and breathe) a little easier.