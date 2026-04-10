CBSE introduces AI and computational thinking curriculum for classes 3-8

CBSE online teacher training ₹700

To make this work, CBSE has set up special training for teachers, covering topics like "Mathematics as the Cornerstone of Computational Thinking and AI readiness" and "Ethics and Responsible use of AI."

Schools will run workshops, invite experts, and maintain training records. There are also online regional workshops (₹700 per teacher).

All in all, the goal is to make sure students like you are ready for a future where tech skills really matter.