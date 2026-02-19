CBSE introduces on-screen marking for Class 12 board exams
India
CBSE is rolling out On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 board exams starting in 2026, aiming to make results faster and more transparent.
Teachers will now log into a digital portal to check answer sheets, moving away from the old paper-based system.
Transitioning to digital
Teachers will do practice runs on the new OSM system before real evaluations begin, so they're ready when it counts.
With marks calculated automatically, mistakes and delays should drop. Plus, no more shipping piles of Class 12 answer books—these will be digital.
CBSE is also offering support sessions and a helpline to help teachers adjust smoothly.