CBSE keeps coempt eduteck for OSM, moves answer-sheet data

Sarthak Sidhant blog prompts probe calls

The contract came under fire after Sarthak Sidhant, a student from Jharkhand, pointed out possible favoritism in the selection process and shared his findings online.

His blog caught major attention and even led Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to call for an independent probe.

Sidhant later presented his concerns to Parliament's Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Interestingly, while COEMPT faced similar scrutiny back in 2019, courts did not find any wrongdoing then either.