CBSE keeps coempt eduteck for OSM, moves answer-sheet data
CBSE has decided to keep working with Hyderabad-based COEMPT Eduteck to scan answer sheets for its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, even though there have been questions about how the company got the contract.
To boost security, CBSE has now moved all student answer-sheet data from COEMPT's servers to its own.
Sarthak Sidhant blog prompts probe calls
The contract came under fire after Sarthak Sidhant, a student from Jharkhand, pointed out possible favoritism in the selection process and shared his findings online.
His blog caught major attention and even led Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to call for an independent probe.
Sidhant later presented his concerns to Parliament's Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.
Interestingly, while COEMPT faced similar scrutiny back in 2019, courts did not find any wrongdoing then either.