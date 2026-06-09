CBSE launches Class 12 on-screen marking portal with IIT-Madras, IIT-Kanpur
CBSE just rolled out a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal for re-evaluating Class 12 answer sheets, built with help from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur.
The update came after security issues with the old system, and teachers say it is smoother and safer.
But some students are frustrated. They paid to see their scanned answer scripts but have not received them yet.
Over 160,000 students use re-evaluation portal
Between June 2 and 7, more than 160,000 students challenged marks on more than 380,000 answer books using the new system.
Only the specific questions students flag get rechecked by multiple evaluators who do not see the original marks—meant to keep things fair.
Still, delays in getting answer copies have left students like Anup Kumar Singh unable to file objections on time, and CBSE has not responded yet.