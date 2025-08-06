CBSE makes 75% attendance mandatory for board exams
Starting with the 2026 board exams, CBSE says students in classes 10 and 12 need at least 75% attendance to be eligible.
There are some exceptions—like if you have a medical emergency or you're representing the country in sports—but otherwise, skipping too many classes could mean missing out on your board exams.
What if you need to miss school?
If you need to miss school, make sure to submit a leave application with supporting documents.
Schools will keep daily attendance logs, and if your attendance drops too low, your parents will be notified.
If you're hoping for an exception, all paperwork has to reach CBSE—no late submissions allowed.
Surprise inspections to check attendance
CBSE is also planning surprise inspections of school attendance records.
Schools caught with fake entries or incomplete data could face serious penalties—even losing their affiliation.
After finding dummy students in several schools recently, the board is enforcing stricter rules to keep things fair for everyone.