CBSE mandates 3 languages from Class 6, 2 Indian required
Big update for students: From 2026-27, CBSE will require all Class six students to study three languages, at least two of which must be Indian, to celebrate linguistic diversity.
By 2031, passing all three languages will be required for the Class 10 board exams.
If your school teaches English from Class six, it'll count as a foreign language alongside two Indian ones.
CBSE adds AI and computational thinking
CBSE isn't stopping at languages.
New modules in computational thinking and artificial intelligence are coming for Classes three through 10, with these subjects becoming compulsory board-exam subjects for Class 10 in 2029.
The idea is to make the curriculum more flexible and future-ready, so you'll get to pick up both new languages and some pretty cool tech skills along the way.