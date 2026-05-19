CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal, students face login glitches
India
CBSE opened its Class 12 re-evaluation portal on May 19, but students are running into annoying glitches.
The site shows blank pages, redirects to last year's links, and logging in is tough with missing CAPTCHA codes stopping registrations.
Students share screenshots and CBSE reassures
Frustrated students are sharing screenshots and error messages on social media. One even got told the photocopy request window was closed.
CBSE responded on X, reassuring everyone that scanned answer sheets will be available before any requests, and saying it had attempted to address possible issues while keeping students' well-being in mind.