CBSE orders 3 language policy for Class 6 from 2026-27
CBSE is rolling out a new three-language policy for Class six students starting 2026-27.
Under this rule, kids will need to learn two regional languages and one foreign language.
Because of this, many schools are dropping popular foreign languages like German and French in favor of Sanskrit or other Indian languages, which has left a lot of people talking.
Teachers uneasy as users demand choice
Some social media users have taken to social media saying students should get to pick the languages that work best for their goals, especially if they want to study abroad.
Foreign language teachers are also feeling uneasy, as some institutions are encouraging them to upskill or obtain qualifications in other subjects to stay relevant.
The policy will be fully in place by 2031, with schools using more local resources instead of standard textbooks.