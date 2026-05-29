CBSE postpones Class 12 re-evaluation portal launch to June 1
India
CBSE has postponed the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal launch to June 1.
The board says it's upgrading the site for a smoother, more transparent experience, especially for students who want to review their answer sheets after results.
CBSE adopts OSM, cuts re-evaluation fees
The re-evaluation now runs on CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
After hearing student feedback, fees have dropped: scanned answer sheets are 100 rupees per subject, and re-evaluation is just 25 rupees per question.
If your marks go up after review, you'll get a refund.
Despite some worries about OSM, CBSE has indicated the digital evaluation mechanism is likely to continue in future examinations.