CBSE postpones Class 12 re-evaluation portal launch to June 1

CBSE adopts OSM, cuts re-evaluation fees

The re-evaluation now runs on CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

After hearing student feedback, fees have dropped: scanned answer sheets are 100 rupees per subject, and re-evaluation is just 25 rupees per question.

If your marks go up after review, you'll get a refund.

Despite some worries about OSM, CBSE has indicated the digital evaluation mechanism is likely to continue in future examinations.