CBSE promises to fix Class 12 answer sheet mix ups

Vedant and Sanjana had wrong sheets

It all started when Vedant from Delhi noticed his physics answer sheet wasn't actually his.

CBSE looked into it, sent him the right sheet along with a promise to update his result if needed.

Another student, Sanjana, had a similar issue with her chemistry paper: her handwriting didn't match what was uploaded.

CBSE confirmed her case too and assured her they'd fix any mistakes.