CBSE promises to fix Class 12 answer sheet mix ups
CBSE is making it a priority to fix mix-ups in Class 12 answer sheets after several students found mistakes during re-evaluation.
The board says it's reviewing every complaint, whether sent online or offline, and senior officials are staying connected with students and parents to sort things out quickly.
Vedant and Sanjana had wrong sheets
It all started when Vedant from Delhi noticed his physics answer sheet wasn't actually his.
CBSE looked into it, sent him the right sheet along with a promise to update his result if needed.
Another student, Sanjana, had a similar issue with her chemistry paper: her handwriting didn't match what was uploaded.
CBSE confirmed her case too and assured her they'd fix any mistakes.
Incidents highlight scanning and marking problems
These incidents have highlighted problems like blurry scans, missing pages, and marking inconsistencies in the re-evaluation process.
CBSE says it's working on solutions so results are accurate for everyone.