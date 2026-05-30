CBSE reevaluation portal cyberattack allowed about 50 students unauthorized access India May 30, 2026

CBSE's 2026 reevaluation portal was hit by a cyberattack when it went live, letting about 50 students gain unauthorized access and the displayed payable amount fluctuate from ₹1 to ₹68,000.

The glitch was traced back to the HDFC payment gateway, and CBSE said the portal would be functional from June 1 to fix things and keep the process fair for everyone.