CBSE reevaluation portal cyberattack allowed about 50 students unauthorized access
India
CBSE's 2026 reevaluation portal was hit by a cyberattack when it went live, letting about 50 students gain unauthorized access and the displayed payable amount fluctuate from ₹1 to ₹68,000.
The glitch was traced back to the HDFC payment gateway, and CBSE said the portal would be functional from June 1 to fix things and keep the process fair for everyone.
Dharmendra Pradhan says AWS migration planned
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared that teams from IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and Digital Infrastructure Corporation of India are working on tougher security for the portal.
They are switching to public sector bank gateways and moving everything to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for better reliability.