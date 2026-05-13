CBSE releases 2026 Class-12 results with 85.20% pass rate India May 13, 2026

CBSE just released the Class 12 results for 2026, and the pass rate is now at 85.20%.

That's a noticeable dip from last year's 88.39%, making it the lowest in the post-Covid years.

For context, when exams had a reduced syllabus in 2022, the pass rate was much higher at 92.71%.