CBSE releases 2026 Class-12 results with 85.20% pass rate
India
CBSE just released the Class 12 results for 2026, and the pass rate is now at 85.20%.
That's a noticeable dip from last year's 88.39%, making it the lowest in the post-Covid years.
For context, when exams had a reduced syllabus in 2022, the pass rate was much higher at 92.71%.
CBSE introduces digital on-screen marking
This year, CBSE switched things up with a digital on-screen marking system to check nearly 10 million answer sheets.
Around 70,000 evaluators used over 88,000 computers across 6,000 centers to make sure marks were totaled and uploaded accurately.
The board says this new process helped cut down mistakes and kept marking consistent for everyone.