CBSE releases Class 12 results May 13, 85.20% pass rate
CBSE just dropped the Class 12 results for the 2025-26 session.
Out of over 17 lakh students who took the exams, about 15.4 lakh passed, making the overall pass rate 85.20%.
Results went live on May 13 and you can check yours on the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, UMANG, and NIC portals.
CBSE girls 88.86% pass, transgender 100%
Girls scored higher than boys again, with an impressive pass rate of 88.86% compared to boys' 82.13%.
Transgender students made history with a perfect 100% pass rate.
Over 94,000 students scored above 90%, and more than 17,000 crossed the tough 95% mark.
Delhi region rocked a strong pass percentage at nearly 92%, while Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas topped institutional performance (both above 98%).
CBSE switched to digital evaluation this year for more accuracy and won't release a merit list, but top scorers in each subject will get certificates via DigiLocker.
Supplementary exams are set for July 15; students can access their digital academic documents via DigiLocker.