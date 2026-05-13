CBSE releases Class 12 results May 13, 85.20% pass rate

CBSE girls 88.86% pass, transgender 100%

Girls scored higher than boys again, with an impressive pass rate of 88.86% compared to boys' 82.13%.

Transgender students made history with a perfect 100% pass rate.

Over 94,000 students scored above 90%, and more than 17,000 crossed the tough 95% mark.

Delhi region rocked a strong pass percentage at nearly 92%, while Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas topped institutional performance (both above 98%).

CBSE switched to digital evaluation this year for more accuracy and won't release a merit list, but top scorers in each subject will get certificates via DigiLocker.

Supplementary exams are set for July 15; students can access their digital academic documents via DigiLocker.