CBSE releases Class 12 results, no merit list this year
India
CBSE just released the class 12 board exam results, but there is a twist: no merit list this time.
The board says it wants to keep things healthy and stress-free for students.
Still, if you are among the top 0.1% in any subject, you will get a special merit certificate.
CBSE pass percentage falls to 85.20%
The pass percentage dropped to 85.20% from last year's 88.39%.
You can check your scores on official sites like cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, and UMANG apps.
SMS updates are also available if you prefer quick notifications.