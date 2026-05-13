CBSE releases Class 12 results, pass rate falls to 85.20% India May 13, 2026

CBSE finally released the Class 12 board results May 13, after students spent two anxious days waiting and dealing with confusing updates from DigiLocker and UMANG.

The pass percentage dropped to 85.20% this year, down from last year's 88.39%.

If you haven't checked your score yet, you can find it on cbse.nic.in or through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps using your registered details.