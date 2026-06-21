CBSE releases most Class 12 revaluation results, over 87% processed
CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has just released most of the Class 12 revaluation results, with over 87% of student applications processed so far.
If you applied for mark verification or re-evaluation, you can check your updated marks on the official CBSE website and view application status at results.digilocker.gov.in.
The remaining results will roll out in phases, so keep an eye out for updates.
Students flag handwriting mismatch on scans
After this year's board exams, students got a chance to review their marks and scanned answer sheets, especially important for those aiming for college admissions.
Some students raised concerns about mismatched handwriting on scanned answer sheets, but CBSE says the outcomes are being released in a phased manner.
Stay tuned to the official site for further updates.