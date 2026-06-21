CBSE releases most Class 12 revaluation results, over 87% processed India Jun 21, 2026

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has just released most of the Class 12 revaluation results, with over 87% of student applications processed so far.

If you applied for mark verification or re-evaluation, you can check your updated marks on the official CBSE website and view application status at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The remaining results will roll out in phases, so keep an eye out for updates.