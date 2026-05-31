CBSE requires 3 languages for 9th graders, 2 Indian minimum
CBSE is rolling out a new rule for ninth-grade students starting in 2026: everyone will need to study three languages, with at least two being Indian.
While the idea aims to boost cultural learning, parents and students are worried it might pile on extra stress and make things tougher in school.
Parents students and schools raise concerns
Parents feel that adding an Indian language so late doesn't give kids enough time to actually learn it well.
Students studying foreign languages like French or German fear their progress could stall or hurt their future plans.
Schools say they're short on qualified teachers and resources for these languages.
CBSE has suggested using retired teachers and online classes, but many aren't convinced this will solve the problem.
Meanwhile, a Supreme Court case is challenging the policy as educators call for solutions that balance culture with global standards.