CBSE requires 3 languages for 9th graders, 2 Indian minimum

Parents students and schools raise concerns

Parents feel that adding an Indian language so late doesn't give kids enough time to actually learn it well.

Students studying foreign languages like French or German fear their progress could stall or hurt their future plans.

Schools say they're short on qualified teachers and resources for these languages.

CBSE has suggested using retired teachers and online classes, but many aren't convinced this will solve the problem.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court case is challenging the policy as educators call for solutions that balance culture with global standards.