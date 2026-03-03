CBSE reschedules Class 10, 12 exams: Check new dates
India
Heads up, CBSE students: your board exam dates have been shifted.
Instead of being held on March 3, 2026, the papers scheduled that day were postponed for administrative reasons and rescheduled to new dates: Class 10 papers on March 11, 2026, and the Class 12 Legal Studies paper on April 10, 2026.
The update came straight from Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations.
Other exam dates remain unchanged
Class 10 exams for Regional and Foreign Languages (like Tibetan and German), plus electives like NCC, will now happen on March 11.
For Class 12, Legal Studies moves to April 10.
Schools will update admit cards and let everyone know about the changes—so double-check your schedule and prep accordingly!
All other exam dates stay the same.