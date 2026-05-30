CBSE rolls out OSM for Class 12 despite internal report
CBSE rolled out its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the 2026 Class 12 exams, even though an internal report flagged at least 36 issues after a trial in Delhi schools.
Despite worries about "blind or superficial checking" and weak supervision, the board announced its full-scale rollout on February 9, 2026, and OSM evaluation began on March 7, 2026.
Students report OSM fairness concerns
Students and parents have since reported tech glitches, mismatched answer sheets, and odd marks, raising questions about how fair the results really are.
While CBSE released an FAQ with fixes like server upgrades on May 18, 2026, these came only after evaluations had started.
Earlier advice to test OSM in regional offices before going all in was skipped, making many wonder if CBSE rushed this big change.