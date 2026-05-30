CBSE rolls out OSM for Class 12 despite internal report

Students report OSM fairness concerns

Students and parents have since reported tech glitches, mismatched answer sheets, and odd marks, raising questions about how fair the results really are.

While CBSE released an FAQ with fixes like server upgrades on May 18, 2026, these came only after evaluations had started.

Earlier advice to test OSM in regional offices before going all in was skipped, making many wonder if CBSE rushed this big change.