CBSE says foreign languages remain in school curriculum options

CBSE, NCERT, and the Ministry of Education told the Supreme Court that NEP 2020's three-language formula is here to boost multilingual skills and bring students together.

For now, Class 10 students can stick with their two-language system, and those learning two foreign languages (like English and French) can keep going while also choosing an Indian language.

To help schools adapt, NCERT has prepared resources for four Indian languages and CBSE is using flexible staffing (like hiring retired teachers and sharing resources) to make sure no one misses out.