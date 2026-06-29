CBSE says Vedant Shrivastava's physics score rose 9 after review
India
CBSE has responded to Vedant Shrivastava, a Class 12 student who went viral after claiming his physics marks didn't change much even after revaluation.
The board says his claims are off base: his physics score actually jumped by nine marks after review, contrary to his claim of no change.
CBSE says revaluations nearly complete
CBSE described Vedant's posts as "factually incorrect" and clarified that nearly all revaluation requests have already been processed, with just a handful left.
The board also promised students that any pending results will be shared soon and the process is wrapping up.