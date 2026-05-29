CBSE starts Class 12 re-evaluation after 4L students' requests

CBSE cuts answer sheet fee

Some of these requests are linked to issues with the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, where examiners graded digital scans instead of paper copies.

Many students flagged unchecked answers, calculation mistakes, and blurry scans.

In response, CBSE cut fees for getting answer sheets (now ₹100 per subject) and will refund re-evaluation fees if marks go up.

Students can view their scanned sheets on the portal and ask for verification if something seems off.

The final marks after review are binding.