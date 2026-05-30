CBSE to add scanned 12th answer sheets to DigiLocker 2027
India
Big news for CBSE Class 12 students: starting in 2027, CBSE is planning to provide scanned answer sheets directly on DigiLocker along with your mark sheet.
No more jumping through hoops or waiting endlessly. This update is set to make reevaluation and mark verification much simpler.
IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur addressing CBSE glitches
This shift comes after a year full of tech glitches: some students got the wrong answer sheets, others faced payment issues, and requests for scanned copies have doubled since last year.
To fix things, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur teams are now working with CBSE to sort out server overloads and security hiccups.