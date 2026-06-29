CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds board exam results soon

Access CBSE marks and verify details

Once results are out, you can find your marks on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, or IVRS: just have your roll number, date of birth, and admit card handy.

After downloading your mark sheet, double-check all details; if you spot any errors, reach out quickly to your school or CBSE so they can help fix it.