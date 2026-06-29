CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds board exam results soon
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 Second Board Exam results for 2026 in the coming days.
This is part of their new two-exam system, giving over 668,000 students another shot at boosting their scores within the same year.
For updates, keep an eye on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
Access CBSE marks and verify details
Once results are out, you can find your marks on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, or IVRS: just have your roll number, date of birth, and admit card handy.
After downloading your mark sheet, double-check all details; if you spot any errors, reach out quickly to your school or CBSE so they can help fix it.