CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds-board results by June 2026
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 seconds-board exam results by the end of June 2026.
This year's new two-board system gave students another shot at improving their scores, with exams held in May after the February session.
You'll be able to check your results easily on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in; just grab your roll number and registration details.
Majority of 6,68,854 chose improvement papers
Over 6,68,854 students registered for these second-board exams, with most opting for improvement papers and many tackling compartment exams; science was especially popular.
Results will also be available on Digilocker and the UMANG app, showing subject-wise marks and whether you've qualified.