CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds-board results by June 2026 India Jun 24, 2026

CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 seconds-board exam results by the end of June 2026.

This year's new two-board system gave students another shot at improving their scores, with exams held in May after the February session.

You'll be able to check your results easily on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in; just grab your roll number and registration details.