CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds board results soon
India
CBSE is gearing up to announce the Class 10 seconds board exam results any day now.
If you took the exam, you can check your scores on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, or UMANG.
Just keep your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and mother's name handy for a smooth login.
CBSE Class 10 33% pass best-of-two
The second board exams ran from May 15-21 this year and gave students another shot at boosting their marks.
To pass, you need at least 33% in every subject (theory and practicals included).
CBSE will use the best-of-two policy, so if you sat both boards, your highest score in each subject counts for your final result.