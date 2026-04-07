CBSE to announce Class 10 Session One results April 2026

Class 10 results use best marks

This year, CBSE introduced a two-board exam system for Class 10.

The first session was mandatory; the second runs from May 15 to June 1, giving students a shot at boosting scores in up to three subjects.

Your final result will count your best marks from either attempt.

If you fail in two subjects, you'll be placed in the compartment category and can appear in the second examination.

For updates and info, check CBSE's site or IE Education portal.