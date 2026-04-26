CBSE to announce Class 12 board results by April 30 India Apr 26, 2026

CBSE is set to announce the Class 12 board exam results by April 30, 2026. This year, they switched things up with on-screen marking for evaluations.

The exams wrapped up on April 10 and results are in their final processing stage.

Students can check their scores on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, or UMANG.