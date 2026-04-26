CBSE to announce Class 12 board results by April 30
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 12 board exam results by April 30, 2026. This year, they switched things up with on-screen marking for evaluations.
The exams wrapped up on April 10 and results are in their final processing stage.
Students can check their scores on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, or UMANG.
Check results on DigiLocker or UMANG
Have your roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready when checking results.
If the main sites are crowded, DigiLocker is a solid alternative; just log in with Aadhaar or your registered mobile number.
On UMANG, sign in, choose CBSE services and enter your details.
Don't forget to keep that admit card safe!