CBSE to announce Class 12 results by April 30 online

How to check Class 12 results

To see your result, just head to the official site, click on "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2026," and enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Don't forget, your school will give you a special security PIN for DigiLocker if you want digital mark sheets.

If the main site crashes, try the UMANG app or IVRS instead.

Keep your admit card handy and print out your scorecard for future use!