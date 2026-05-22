CBSE to declare Class 10 seconds board exam results 2026
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 seconds board exam results for 2026 any day now.
If you wrote these exams between May 15-21, you'll be able to grab your provisional marksheet online; just keep your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth handy.
CBSE marksheet via website SMS DigiLocker
Head over to the official CBSE website, enter your details in the results section, and download your marksheet.
Prefer texting? Send an SMS in the right format to 773-829-9899.
DigiLocker has digital marksheets after logging in.
Once you get yours, double-check all info; if anything looks off, let your school know so they can fix it.