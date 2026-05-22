CBSE to declare Class 10 seconds board exam results 2026

CBSE marksheet via website SMS DigiLocker

Head over to the official CBSE website, enter your details in the results section, and download your marksheet.

Prefer texting? Send an SMS in the right format to 773-829-9899.

DigiLocker has digital marksheets after logging in.

Once you get yours, double-check all info; if anything looks off, let your school know so they can fix it.