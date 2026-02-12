CBSE to digitize Class 12 answer sheet evaluation this year India Feb 12, 2026

CBSE is rolling out a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 exams, starting this year.

Nearly 46 lakh students—across India and in 26 other countries—sit for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations combined; only Class 12 answer sheets will be evaluated digitally under OSM, while Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated physically, as part of CBSE's push to make checking faster and more transparent.