CBSE to digitize Class 12 answer sheet evaluation this year
CBSE is rolling out a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 exams, starting this year.
Nearly 46 lakh students—across India and in 26 other countries—sit for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations combined; only Class 12 answer sheets will be evaluated digitally under OSM, while Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated physically, as part of CBSE's push to make checking faster and more transparent.
How the new system works
After exams, answer sheets are scanned and turned into digital images with hidden student details.
Teachers log in securely to check these papers online and enter marks directly on screen—no more manual totaling or paperwork hassles.
CBSE is providing training sessions, practice runs, videos
Results should come out quicker, with fewer errors or mix-ups. Schools will need decent computer labs to support the tech side.
To help everyone get comfortable, CBSE is offering training sessions, practice runs, videos, and even a dedicated helpline for any questions along the way.