CBSE to give unique ID to all students from 2026
Big update from CBSE: Starting 2026-27, most reports say all students in Classes IX to XII will get a unique 12-digit APAAR ID that sticks with them for life, though some sources say the APAAR ID will be compulsory only for registration in Classes IX and XI beginning 2026-27.
This move comes after schools were slow to adopt the system during the 2025-26 academic session, so now it's mandatory.
Other major changes coming up
CBSE is also launching SQAA Plus—a fresh inspection system, starting with a pilot in around 500 centrally governed schools (KVs, JNVs, EMRS), where schools will be checked on things like academics, infrastructure, and student well-being through on-site visits.
Plus, from 2028, Class X board exams for Maths, Science, and Social Science will have standard and advanced levels. The new curriculum for these subjects kicks off in Class IX from 2026-27.
Why is CBSE making these changes?
These changes are meant to make academic records more digital and transparent while holding schools more accountable—basically giving students more flexibility under the NEP 2020.
For anyone in school right now (or soon), expect some real shifts in how your progress gets tracked and how your school is run.