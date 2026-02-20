CBSE to give unique ID to all students from 2026 India Feb 20, 2026

Big update from CBSE: Starting 2026-27, most reports say all students in Classes IX to XII will get a unique 12-digit APAAR ID that sticks with them for life, though some sources say the APAAR ID will be compulsory only for registration in Classes IX and XI beginning 2026-27.

This move comes after schools were slow to adopt the system during the 2025-26 academic session, so now it's mandatory.