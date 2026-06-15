CBSE to hold 2 Class 10 board exams from 2026-27
India
Big update for Class 10 students: Starting with the 2026-27 session, CBSE will offer two board exams each year.
This means you'll get a second chance to boost your marks or clear any subjects you didn't pass the first time.
The first exam happens in February, and the second one comes later in the year.
Highest score from either attempt counts
The goal is to make things less stressful and give everyone a fair shot at doing their best.
If you don't clear your subjects in both attempts, you may have to reappear in the next board cycle, but only your highest score from either attempt counts toward your final result.