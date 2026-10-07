CBSE to hold 2 Class 10 board exams starting 2027
Following a policy introduced from the 2026 exam session, CBSE is expected to conduct two board examinations in the 2027 examination cycle for Class 10 students, thanks to the new National Education Policy.
The idea is to give passed and eligible students a fair shot at improving their marks, if you land in the Compartment category after the first round, you'll get another chance in the same category.
CBSE allows up to 3 retakes
Even if you pass the first exam, you can choose to retake up to three subjects, science, mathematics, social science, or languages, to try for a better score.
But here's the catch: everyone must sit for the first exam, and only eligible students can take the second.
If you skip or fail three or more subjects in round one, you won't be eligible for round two.