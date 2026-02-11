CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 board exams
CBSE is rolling out On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 board exams beginning with the 2026 examinations.
About 46 lakh students in India and abroad are registered for the exams, but the board has said OSM will apply to Class 12 answer books while Class 10 sticks to the old method.
What is on-screen marking?
OSM lets teachers mark answer books digitally on their screens. It automatically totals marks and helps avoid manual mistakes.
Evaluators will be able to carry out evaluation duties from their own schools, which will save transportation time and costs.
CBSE will provide practice logins, training videos
The switch aims to speed up results (hello, faster college admissions!), cut down paperwork, and make the process more transparent.
Schools do need proper computer labs now, but CBSE is offering practice logins, training videos, and a helpline to help everyone get used to the new system.