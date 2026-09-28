CBSE to issue 2027 Class 10 and 12 timetable soon
India
CBSE is about to drop the official schedules for Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2027.
Expect the exams to happen in February and March, sticking to the usual timeline.
All tests will be paper-and-pencil and run for two and a half hours, so get your stationery ready.
CBSE sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in
More than 4.5 million students are set to take these exams in 2027.
The tentative date sheet should be out by late September, with final dates expected between October and November.
You'll find all the subject names, codes, and timings in these schedules.
CBSE has also released sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in to help you prep, plus schools have been directed to prepare registration forms and LOC submissions, so keep an eye on school notices and the official website for updates.