CBSE to make Classes 10 and 12 assessments application oriented
The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is planning big changes for Classes 10 and 12: think less memorizing, more real understanding.
The new assessment style will focus on how well students can apply concepts and solve problems, not just recall facts.
This move follows the National Education Policy 2020, which wants students to actually use what they learn.
CBSE conference in Jammu December 17-18
On December 17-18, CBSE is hosting a conference in Jammu with principals and education experts to discuss how these changes will work in practice.
The theme is "Assessment: Globally Oriented, Future-Ready Learners," so expect a push for testing skills that matter beyond exams.