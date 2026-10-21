CBSE to publish 2027 Class 10 2-exam, Class 12 dates
India
Heads up, CBSE students! The official dates for the 2027 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are dropping soon on cbse.gov.in.
Exams are expected to kick off in February. Class 10 will have a two-examination system, while Class 12 gets scheduled board examinations.
Download schedule PDF from CBSE website
Once the schedule is out, you can grab it as a PDF from the CBSE website: just hit "Main Website" and download.
For prep, check out the sample question papers and other preparation resources online to get a feel for the exam pattern.
Remember, you'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass, and on-screen marking for Class 12 supports digital evaluation.