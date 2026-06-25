CBSE to refund re-evaluation fees if Class 12 marks rise

Per-question re-evaluation fee cut to ₹25

CBSE has already processed over 87% of total applications (verification and re-evaluation) for 2026.

Plus, they have cut the fee per question from ₹100 to just ₹25.

Fees for getting scanned answer sheets and verification have dropped too, from ₹700 to ₹100 and ₹500 to ₹100, making it way more affordable for everyone looking to double-check their results.