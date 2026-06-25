CBSE to refund re-evaluation fees if Class 12 marks rise
India
Good news for Class 12 students: If your marks go up after a CBSE re-evaluation this year, you will get your entire re-evaluation fee refunded straight to your account.
The board says this move is all about keeping things fair and transparent, and they are also reimbursing any extra or duplicate payments made during the process.
Per-question re-evaluation fee cut to ₹25
CBSE has already processed over 87% of total applications (verification and re-evaluation) for 2026.
Plus, they have cut the fee per question from ₹100 to just ₹25.
Fees for getting scanned answer sheets and verification have dropped too, from ₹700 to ₹100 and ₹500 to ₹100, making it way more affordable for everyone looking to double-check their results.