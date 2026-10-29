CBSE to release 2027 class 10 and 12 exam timetable
India
Heads up, class 10 and 12 students: CBSE is about to release the 2027 board exam timetable.
The schedule, key for planning your prep, will be out on cbse.gov.in, with exams expected in February, March, and April.
Keep an eye on the site so you don't miss any updates.
Download date sheet from cbse.gov.in
Once it's live, just head to cbse.gov.in and check the "examination-circulars" or "latest-notice" sections for the date sheet.
You'll find all the details you need: class, subject codes, subject names, and timings.
Download and save that PDF: it'll make organizing your study plan way easier.