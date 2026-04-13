CBSE to release Class 10 results by end April 2026
CBSE is shaking things up by releasing Class 10 results by the end of April 2026, about a month earlier than usual.
This quicker timeline is thanks to the new two-board system, which also helps students plan for a second exam session if needed.
The exams wrapped up between February 17 and March 11.
Class 10 up-to-three subject retakes available
If you want to improve your scores, you can retake up to three subjects between May 15 and June 1, without any change in syllabus.
Failed in two subjects? You get another shot through compartment exams. But if it's three or more, you'll need to wait until next year.
It's all about giving everyone a fair second chance.
Check Class 10 results on results.cbse.nic.in
You can find your results on results.cbse.nic.in using your roll number and details.
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