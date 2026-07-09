CBSE to release Class 10 seconds board results soon
CBSE is all set to release the Class 10 seconds board exam results soon. This round, held from May 15 to June 1, gave students a second shot at boosting their scores: your final marks will show whichever score is higher from either phase.
You'll be able to check your result on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in.
Digital mark sheets will pop up on DigiLocker and UMANG; just keep your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth handy.
About 6.69L students registered
About 669,000 students signed up for this second chance after the first phase ended in March.
To pass, you need at least 33% in each subject and overall.
Schools will hand out original mark sheets later, but you can use the online ones right away if you need them quickly.